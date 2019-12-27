“Who does that?” Barber shop brick bandit targets shops across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It was a not-so-Merry Christmas for a metro man.

The brick bandit hit six hair salons, and all of the victims say they know exactly who is responsible. Some of the victims told News 4 that the suspect worked at their shop, while others say they tried helping him when the man was down on his luck.

It's a present no one wanted to receive on Christmas Day.

“A big rock had been hurled through my glass window,” said Staci Bradshaw.

Six storefronts across the metro were left with shattered windows and doors.

“It is sad somebody on Christmas Day would take the time out to do something that silly,” said Stuart Woods.

However, the was suspect caught on camera. The suspect could be seen driving through the parking lot, picking out the perfect rock, and getting to work. You can even see him launching his weapon at windows of all kinds, including a car at a business nearby.

But the majority of the man's handiwork was saved for barbershops spread out across the metro, including Scissorhands' Fade-N-Up, near N.W. 50th and May.

Other salon owners say the man in the video is someone they recognize.

“We’re vandalized by a barber that we all know and has worked at a couple of our salons,” said Bradshaw.

The damage ranges from a few hundred bucks to thousands of dollars.

“The day after Christmas. People already out a lot of money and now we have to come out with more money. Unnecessary money.”

The business owners each have a different reaction, but all agree whoever is responsible needs to be held accountable.

“I feel like they are dealing with demons within themselves. It is Christmas, who does that?” said Corey Sutter.

Some of the shop owners plan to press charges. They say unfortunately, some of the windows can't be replaced until after the New Year.