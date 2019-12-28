× LSU Tigers take back lead from OU Sooners in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) – For the fourth time in five years, the Oklahoma Sooners took the field in the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners have never won a playoff game, but they were hoping to change that on Saturday in the Peach Bowl against the LSU Tigers.

It was the first time the LSU Tigers ever made it to the College Football Playoffs, and they did it in style by earning the number one spot. As if facing the top-rated Tigers and Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t tough enough, OU was also without a few of its starting players following late-season injuries and rules violations.

From the first snap, it was obvious that LSU’s defense was planning to make it extremely difficult for OU’s Jalen Hurts to throw the ball. On the first play, LSU’s defensive line swarmed Hurts, tackling him for a loss of six yards. After two failed run plays and a short punt, the LSU offense took over and scored just three plays later.

The Tigers led the Sooners 7-0 with about 12 minutes left in the first quarter.

On the Tigers’ second possession of the game, the offensive line suffered a major loss. When OU rushed three players, OU’s Laron Stokes was able to break through and sack Burrow.

On that play, LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis was injured. He had to be helped off the field, which is bad news for the Tigers. Lewis has been considered one of the team’s best offensive lineman this season.

The next time the Sooners got the ball, they would capitalize. On back-to-back plays, OU’s Jalen Hurts kept the ball and was able to get the Sooners their first first-down of the game. Hurts then went down the field with a 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb to get the Sooners within scoring distance of the goal. On the next play, the ball was given to Kennedy Brooks, who was able to tie the game at 7-7 with less than 8 minutes left in the first quarter.

However, they wouldn’t keep the lead very long.

The Tigers were able to march down the field to the 10-yard line. Despite pressure from the defensive line, Burrow was able to roll out of the pocket and throw a touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall, Jr. LSU now leads the Sooners 14-7.

The Sooner faithful became fired up after the officials missed a major penalty call on a play that could have kept the drive alive. Jalen Hurts was able to get a pass off to Jadon Haselwood. However, before the ball reached Haselwood, he was pulled to the ground by an LSU defender. After no penalty was called, the Sooners were forced to punt.

As OU’s defense was closing in on LSU’s Joe Burrow, Burrow was able to throw off a pass that was caught by Terrace Marshall, Jr. However, Marshall could be seen going out of bounds and then came back on the field to make the catch. After the play, OU head coach Lincoln Riley called a timeout to challenge the ruling on the field. However, the referees ruled that Marshall was forced out of bounds, so he was allowed to come back onto the field.

On the play, OU’s defensive leader Kenneth Murray fell to the ground. Murray then had to be helped off the field and began being worked on by the athletic trainers.

LSU’s Joe Burrow showed off his arm with a 40-yard pass to Justin Jefferson, who ran it in for a touchdown. LSU extended the lead to 21-7 with less than two minutes left in the quarter.