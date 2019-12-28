KFOR interactive radar

Oklahoma man accused of kidnapping woman, forcing her to work at gentleman’s club

Posted 6:21 pm, December 28, 2019, by

COWETA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to dance at a gentleman’s club.

Investigators allege that Gary Lavan Ballard kidnapped a 24-year-old woman from Coweta about three weeks ago. Authorities say Ballard repeatedly assaulted the victim and drove her to Kansas.

Detectives received a tip about the victim and found her at the club.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department in Kansas arrested Ballard on a complaint of aggravated human trafficking and forced labor.

