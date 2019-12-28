OSU’s Braydon Johnson steps up to the plate in a big way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) - Although the Cowboys didn't come away with a win in the Texas Bowl, OSU head coach Mike Gundy says he is excited about the future of the program.

During the game, the Pokes' star wide receiver Dillon Stoner suffered an injury that slowed him down.

While that situation can be devastating to a team, the Cowboys were able to turn to wide receiver Braydon Johnson, who stepped up to the plate in a major way.

Against Texas A&M, Johnson stole the show with an incredible two-touchdown performance.

"It felt amazing. Just putting in all the hard work with my team just the last month and then coming out here and being able to show it for the fans and for my teammates, go hard for them, it was amazing. I mean, I've been grinding. We've all been grinding, like I said, endless grind. We've been doing this for six months so I feel like I was prepared and the team was prepared as well for this moment," Johnson said.

"He's a guy that we might not know much about if 2 doesn't go down, you know. He stepped up and made a lot of plays. He's another reason I'm unbelievably excited about next year. He's just starting to figure it out now, and he's getting what we call confidence. And with his speed, and his ability, and his work ethic, if he continues to develop confidence, he's gonna be a really good football player," said OSU head coach Mike Gundy.