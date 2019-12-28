OSU’s Chuba Hubbard to decide on NFL in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) - After a stinging loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State's football team began thinking about next season.

When the final seconds ticked off the clock, many Cowboy fans were wondering if a superstar runningback will return to the team or head to the NFL.

Ahead of the game, OSU runningback Chuba Hubbard said he was still undecided on whether or not he will forgo his final season in a Cowboy uniform to head to the NFL draft.

"There's a million things that factor into that decision. Obviously, I've worked my whole life, you know, for this next step. Now that it's here, you know obviously, I'm factoring in everything. I don't want to rush it, taking my time, go over every resource I can. Like I said, I'm just taking it day by day, and try to focus on this game and then after that, I'll figure it all out," Hubbard said.

Although he was kept out of the endzone during the final game of the season, Hubbard still rushed for 158 yards. This season, Hubbard ran for more than 2,000 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.

Now, there's a lot of talk about his future.

"I mean, obviously, it's short. The decision is gonna have to come soon so I'm gonna have to deal with that these next few weeks. So, I mean, you guys will be hearing from me soon," Hubbard said. "I don't really want to answer these questions but I'll just say this, there's a lot that factors into it. I have to talk with my family, friends, everyone, get all the resources. These next two weeks are going to be specifically me working towards what I'm going to do and stuff like that. In two weeks, you guys will find out."