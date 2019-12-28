KFOR interactive radar

Rain caused issues for drivers across the metro

Posted 5:36 pm, December 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As showers moved into the metro on Saturday morning, the rain caused many issues for drivers across the metro.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to an injury accident along I-35 and I-40.

Semi accident near I-35 and I-40

The Fort Smith Junction was closed for about two hours as Hazmat crews worked to clean up the fuel spill.

Crews were then called to another accident involving a semi-truck along I-44 near Airport Rd.

Jackknifed semi along i-44

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say a semi-truck became jackknifed, causing all lanes of I-44 to detour onto Airport Rd. The road was had to be closed for about four hours.

