Suspect arrested after bizarre dispensary break-in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - 39-year old Jacob Wayne Simons has been arrested after burglarizing Attitude Organics, a dispensary on North Rockwell Avenue.

The dispensary had only been open for three days before the break-in. Surveillance video allegedly shows Simons trying to get into the business after 3 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Attitude Organics owner Jose Banuelos says Simons used a pickaxe to open the air conditioning ducts on the roof and climb through the ceiling.

"To my surprise, when I opened, my grid ceiling was completely destroyed, and there was a mess," Banuelos said.

He says the pickaxe was left behind with the mess.

Court documents say Simons got away with a ball cap, Bluetooth speakers, and a laptop. Banuelos estimates about $1,000 worth of property was stolen, and it took another $1,500 to fix the damage.

"We weren't expecting that. We were hoping that because it's a medicinal place, that they'd be happy people who come in, but obviously, it's not just happy people. They want to take our money," he said.

Banuelos says he's always taken extra security measures, like moving his products away from the business to keep it from getting from getting stolen.

"We do not leave anything on the premises," he said.

Simons is Oklahoma County Jail on four counts, including obstructing an officer. He has a criminal history dating back to 2003. His most recent conviction was in 2012 for burglary and intent to steal copper.