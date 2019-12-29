× 1 killed, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-40

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – OHP officials say one person was killed and another was critically injured after a wrong-way crash on I-40 Saturday night.

According to the accident report, Robert Hicks was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-40 when he struck 75-year-old Terrill T. Sarter.

Hicks’s vehicle then departed the roadway and hit the cables in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being hit by Hicks, Sarter’s vehicle entered the outside lane and was struck by a semi-truck which was also traveling eastbound on I-40.

Sarter was taken to OU Medical Center by AirEvac in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

What caused Hicks to drive the wrong way is still under investigation at this time.