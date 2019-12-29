× 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on State Highway 51

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say one person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on State Highway 51 Saturday evening.

Officials say the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday when 45-year-old Jonathon Wayne Sain was driving eastbound in the inside westbound lane of SH51 and struck 40-year-old Matthew Allen Barton’s vehicle head-on.

After Barton’s vehicle was hit, he went left of center and struck 19-year-old Steven Daniel Harshbarger and 49-year-old Jeffery Don Isreal’s vehicle in the outside eastbound lane.

Sain was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barton was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center and Isreal was treated at the scene.

Harshbarger was not injured.

What caused Barton to drive in the incorrect lane is still under investigation.