13-year-old Yale boy dies after Christmas Day ATV accident

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a teen from Yale has died from injuries he sustained in a 4-wheeler accident on Christmas Day.

According to the accident report, he and two other boys were driving the ATV on Quay Rd around 5:30 p.m. when they struck a pothole.

The 4-wheeler began to roll and caused the boys to be thrown from the vehicle.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa by AirEvac in critical condition.

He died Sunday around 12:30 p.m. from his injuries.

The other two boys were treated for their injuries and released.