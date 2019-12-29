× CeeDee Lamb Leaving OU to Enter NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb, one of the best wide receivers to ever play for OU, is going pro.

The junior Lamb made the announcement on social media one day after the Sooners loss in the Peach Bowl to LSU. Lamb is expected to be a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Despite playing just three seasons at OU, Lamb leaves Norman third all time in receiving yards with 3,292. He had 14 100 yard games and 32 total touchdowns.

Lamb finished his post by saying, “I will always and forever be an Oklahoma Sooner.”