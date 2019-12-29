Chickasha Festival of Light: Ice rink back open after vandalism

Posted 4:18 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, December 29, 2019

Chickasha Festival of Light

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Chickasha Festival of Light say their ice rink back open after an act of vandalism forced them to close Sunday afternoon.

The Chickasha Festival of Light, a non-profit organization, covers 43 acres of Shannon Springs Park with beautiful light displays during the holiday season. This is the festival’s 27th year of operation.

The rink costs $12 per skater if you need to rent skates and $8 per skater if you bring your own.

The 2019 season runs through December 31.

Hours for the light displays are Sundays-Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

