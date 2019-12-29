Court documents reveal new details in deadly home invasion in NW OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Court documents reveal new details in a deadly home invasion that happened on Dec. 17 near N.W. 192nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

25-year-old Rudolph James was shot to death around 10:30 p.m. Two suspects, Quaysean Williams and Khala Lewis, were arrested three days after the murder.

James' girlfriend, Golda Morris, and a young child were at the scene, but both were unharmed.

Court documents say Quaysean Williams kicked in the back door and demanded money three times from James and Morris. Each time Morris told him they didn't have any money, and Williams fired two rounds at James. James was hit one time, dying on the floor where he was shot.

Williams allegedly began to search the home, looking in the place where drugs may have been kept while another armed suspect held Morris at gunpoint.

Morris says James had been selling marijuana about a pound at a time, and that the other suspect, Khala Lewis, was the only one who knew where the marijuana was kept.

Both suspects fled and were arrested three days later.

Morris picked Williams out of a photo lineup and told detectives that she was sure it was the man she saw in her home.

A GPS tracker from Lewis' car showed that she was at the crime scene when James was murdered.

Both Williams and Lewis are being held at the Oklahoma County Jail. Williams has several charges including murder, robbery, and gang association. Lewis is being held for conspiracy to commit a felony.