FBI, ATF, Kickapoo PD investigate double-fatality fire

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Federal Bureau of Investigation tells KFOR they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Kickapoo Tribal Police to investigate an “alleged double-homicide incident” after a fire engulfed a home in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the FBI say they believe the incident occurred on Indian Trust land in Harrah around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders arrived at the residence engulfed in flames with two victims reported inside.

Authorities say a suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Suspect and victim identities have not been released.

No additional details will be released as this is an ongoing matter.