× Likekele Leads Cowboys to Win in Return

Isaac Likekele is the missing link to OSU basketball. The Cowboys are unbeaten with Likekele in the lineup. He returned Saturday against Southeast Louisiana after missing four games with a sickness.

And it didn’t take him long to show his presence. The defensive minded guard notched a steal, went behind to back, hit a tough layup along with a foul to help the Cowboys jump out to a 11-1 lead.

Shortly after that Lindy Waters III stole the ball, found Likekele who lobbed an alley-oop to Cam McGriff who also drew a foul with it. And before the half, Likekele added to one of his four assists finding Yor Anei for a slam. Anei had 10. OSU led by 28 at the half.

In the second, Likele called his own number and threw down a nice slam. He had nine points.

Likekele’s play overshadowed Thomas Dziagwa who poured in 14 to lead OSU. Most of his damage coming from behind the arc.

This one was never a contest as OSU managed to crush SE Louisiana 82-31. It’s the fewest number of points OSU has given up in a game since 1992. Next up for the Cowboys, Texas Tech on January 4th to open Big 12 play.