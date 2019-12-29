OHP: Driver who caused deadly Christmas Day crash has died

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A devastating crash in Logan County on Christmas Day has now claimed four lives.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, emergency crews were called to an accident along Broadway and Simmons Rd., just north of Edmond.

Investigators say a 2004 Cadillac Deville, driven by 47-year-old Joseph Sauer, crossed the centerline on Broadway, hitting a 2019 Honda CR-V head-on.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

“As to why the Cadillac went across the centerline, and what all factors may have played in each one of those vehicles,” Major Ronnie Hampton with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. “Those are the things we are investigating.”

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports, but they say they do have reason to believe that alcohol was involved.

“We have interviewed people at the scene that could detect the odor of alcohol at the scene,” Major Hampton said. ”What we’re working on, where that odor of alcohol came from.”

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all of the people in the Honda CR-V were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 70-year-old Douglas Barnes, 83-year-old Madeleine Walker, and 54-year-old Suzanne Barnes.

News 4 spoke with Suzanne’s nephew, and he sent us this message:

“At this moment we are all still just in shock. I will say this. Suzy was an amazing aunt to me and my brother, she will be extremely missed.”

Sauer died just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at OU Medical Center from his injuries.