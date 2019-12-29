OSBI investigating in-custody death at Stephens County Jail

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an in-custody death that occurred last night at the county jail.

Duncan police arrested 31-year-old Raymond Smith for driving on a suspended license around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Smith was taken to the Stephens County Jail and booked in.

According to officials, Smith began acting disoriented and his cellmates called for help. His condition worsened and an ambulance was called.

Paramedics performed CPR on Smith while he was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased by doctors at the hospital.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.