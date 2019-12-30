40 years later: OSBI agents still searching for clues to 1978 cold case murder

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been 40 years since the skeletal remains of a Canadian citizen were found in Seminole County.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are still working the case and are searching for clues.

In April of 1978, Jean Vincent was reported missing.

Investigators say Vincent was a Canadian citizen who was traveling and working in the United States.

On Dec. 28, 1978, Vincent’s remains were found in a field in Seminole County.

Even though it’s been 40 years, authorities are hoping that someone has information related to his death.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.