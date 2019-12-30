× Car crashes into house in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a home near S.E. 59th and Shields after a car slammed into the side of the home.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they could see the wreckage of the car after it slammed into the fence before crashing into the house.

The driver fled the scene after the accident.

At this point, it is not known if anyone was injured or if that driver was found by police.