Cooking with Kyle: Alpine dressing or dipping sauce

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just in time for New Years, this recipe makes a fantastic sauce for wings or sandwiches, is superb as a salad dressing and is also a dip for fresh vegetables. Similar to the “secret, creamy Italian” from pizza parlors or Italian restaurants, this classic is sure to be a versatile hit!
1/3 C red wine vinegar
2 T sugar
1 T salt
2 t dried garlic
1 t oregano
1t Basil
1/2 t marjoram
1 t dill weed
1/2 t black pepper
Dash Tabasco
Dash Worcestershire
2 T finely minced onion
1/2 C buttermilk
1 C sour cream
2 C Mayo
In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, salt and vinegar. Whisk until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until thoroughly blended and smooth. Refrigerate – best to allow 4 hours before serving. Keeps under refrigeration one week. Yield: 30oz