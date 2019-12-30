Cooking with Kyle: Alpine dressing or dipping sauce

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just in time for New Years, this recipe makes a fantastic sauce for wings or sandwiches, is superb as a salad dressing and is also a dip for fresh vegetables. Similar to the “secret, creamy Italian” from pizza parlors or Italian restaurants, this classic is sure to be a versatile hit!

1/3 C red wine vinegar

2 T sugar

1 T salt

2 t dried garlic

1 t oregano

1t Basil

1/2 t marjoram

1 t dill weed

1/2 t black pepper

Dash Tabasco

Dash Worcestershire

2 T finely minced onion

1/2 C buttermilk

1 C sour cream

2 C Mayo

In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, salt and vinegar. Whisk until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until thoroughly blended and smooth. Refrigerate – best to allow 4 hours before serving. Keeps under refrigeration one week. Yield: 30oz