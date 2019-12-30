Edmond residents encouraged to recycle live Christmas trees for mulch

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Now that Christmas is behind us, city leaders in Edmond are hoping that residents will choose to recycle those old Christmas trees instead of simply throwing them in the trash.

Beginning Monday, live Christmas trees can be recycled by dropping them off at either Hafer Park or Mitch Park by Jan. 17. Trees are then chipped and turned into mulch, which is made available to residents at both parks after Jan. 29.

Residents are asked to remove all tree stands, nails, and ornaments before dropping them off.

If you can’t drop off a tree, residential customers can schedule a special, free collection the week before Jan. 7. Call the tree-cycling hotline at (405) 359-4701 between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 to be placed on the schedule.