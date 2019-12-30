× Enid Police search for armed robbery person of interest

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, officers found an injured man near the intersection of 7th Street and Owen K. Garriott Rd. in Enid.

The victim was bleeding from several cuts and abrasions, so he was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

The victim told police that he’d been parked in the Government Springs South Park earlier when a small, dark-colored, 2-door sports car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side and approached him.

The man was described as a short, Hispanic male armed with a short-barreled shotgun and wearing a long coat.

The suspect beat the victim and then stole his wallet, phone, and truck.

The victim’s stolen truck is described as a black 2013 Chevrolet extended cab pickup, with possible Oklahoma tag number GSY611. The truck has a black brush guard on the front, a Steelers decal on the front bumper, and Steelers and OU decals on the back bumper.

Amy Lynn Redhat, 36, is a person interest in this case. She has not been charged with any crime but investigators need to speak with her about this incident. She may be staying in the Watonga, El Reno, or Enid areas.

Please report any information about this crime to 580-242-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, visit enid.org/CrimeStoppers, or text 274637 and enter keyword ENID. You may earn a reward of up to $1,000, remain anonymous, and won’t be required to testify.