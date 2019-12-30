Fans of John Wayne invited to unique evening celebrating The Duke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of one of America’s favorite cowboys will have a unique opportunity to learn more about him and one of his most popular films.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is honoring The Duke with an exciting evening of food and fun.

The evening will begin with John Wayne’s own granddaughter, Anita La Cava Swift, who will give an introduction into the 1969 film True Grit.

Guests will be able to dine on a buffet meal prepared by The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City as the movie begins.

In conjunction with the movie, fans can also explore the exhibition ‘Two Grits- A Peek Behind the Eyepatch,’ which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film. It also shows the similarities and differences between the original and the 2010 remake.

Guests can see John Wayne’s actual True Grit costume along with other film artifacts.

Tickets to the event cost $45 for non-members and $40 for museum members. Reservations are required by Jan. 7.