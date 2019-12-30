Firefighters: Woman wakes up inside car floating down Arkansas River

Posted 6:40 am, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, December 30, 2019

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma woman was rescued this weekend after firefighters say she fell asleep and woke up in the Arkansas River.

Firefighters tell FOX 23 that a woman was parked in a car along the banks of the Arkansas River. When she awoke, she realized that her car was floating down the river.

Rescue crews say they had a hard time getting to her, and even had to use a life raft to get her out of the fast-moving water.

Fortunately, she was not injured during the ordeal.

