Flourish: ‘Restore OKC’ working to help their community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An Oklahoma organization is changing many aspects of life in northeast Oklahoma City.

As we wind down the year, we want to focus on the good.

Back in March, News 4 was at an awards ceremony where individuals and organizations were honored for their commitment to nurturing a community where everyone can flourish.

We were so moved by the award winners, we're spending the final days of this year sharing some of the short videos that highlight the incredible good that is being done in Oklahoma.

Restore OKC is working to improve the lives of residents in northeast Oklahoma City through various projects to help repair homes, support local schools, bring job training to the community and help families in need.

The Flourish Awards for 2020 will be celebrated at the end of March next year.

The focus of that ceremony will be on restorative justice, and those winners will be announced soon.

For more information, you can visit flourishokc.com.