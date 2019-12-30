Losing weight in the New Year? Free program helps Oklahomans reach their goals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to lose weight and get healthy in the new year, city leaders say a free program is here to help.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is enrolling now for its free Total Wellness classes, an interactive weight loss program for adults. Classes meet one hour a week for eight weeks, and the goal is for everyone to lose 5% of their body fat and become more active.

During the class, participants learn how to make healthy food choices, change unhealthy behaviors, find time to be more active, and lose weight.

Locations are as follows:

Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., – Wednesdays 5:15 p.m. –6:15 p.m. January 15- March 4

Northwest Library, 5600 N.W. 122nd St.- Saturdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. January 18- March 7

Cole Community Center, 4400 N.W. Expressway- Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. January 22- March 11

Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 N.E. 23rd St., Thursdays 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. January 23- March 12

Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus, 2600 N.E. 63rd St., – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., January 15- March 4

Midwest City Library, 8143 E. Reno Avenue, – Tuesdays 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. January 21- March 10

Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., January 21- March 10

Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Thursdays 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., January 16- March 5 (Spanish)

Edmond Rec. Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Dr., – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. January 16- March 5

Bethany Library, 6700 N.W. 35th St., -Thursdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., January 23- March 12.

Online classes are also available on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. from January 22 through March 11.

Organizers say you do not need to be an Oklahoma County resident to participate in the program.

Please complete this form and choose your preferred class day, time and location. Space is limited. If you have questions call (405) 425-4422.