OKC caretaker convicted of assaulting, killing Vet in his care sentenced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro caretaker has been sentenced for assaulting and killing a 75-year-old Air Force veteran with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2017.

Rocky Rhines, now 57, was sentenced today to 10 years after being convicted in November of “squeezing the elderly man’s head” and then “slugging Richard with an open hand more than 30 times” on Dec. 14, 2017.

75-year-old Michael Richard was rushed to the hospital, suffering from a brain bleed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“On December 28, unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital,” OKCPD Officer Megan Morgan said.

Following Richard's death, Rhines was charged with second-degree murder.

Rhines maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming it was all self-defense.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Michael's son, Marc Richard said. “I’ve always thought about it and it has to be rage.”

Rhines has been credited time served, so he will only serve 8 years from today- and with good behavior, he could be released in 6.5 years.

Richard says he is remembering his dad as a former Air Force Major, a father of two, and a singer at heart.

“To fight somebody that is defenseless is just something that I don’t know,” Marc Richard said.