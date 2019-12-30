× OKCPD identifies Christmas Eve hostage victim, says she was not shot by suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police investigators have now identified the woman who was held hostage in a Sonic Drive-In parking lot on Christmas Eve.

Officers were first called to the area of NE 18th and Kelham. A family member told police that 60-year-old Elroy Barber was intoxicated and carrying a gun, and that he left the area in a maroon car before police arrived.

Police located Barber’s vehicle as it pulled into the Sonic at 2217 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Barber was in the passenger seat and a woman was driving the car.

“The suspect was armed with a handgun. He would not let the victim exit the vehicle and was threatening to shoot her. During the incident, the suspect pointed his gun at officers and would not comply with their instructions,” said officials.

Police evacuated community members from the immediate area, and the Police Department’s Tactical Team was called to the scene.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect for approximately two hours, but Barber would not comply with police instructions or release the victim.

“The suspect continued to threaten the victim and two officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect,” said investigators.

According to the investigation, the victim- now identified as 55-year-old Rolana Keeler, was hit by fragments from either a bullet or from the metal frame of the car seat after an officer’s bullet struck the car seat frame.

“It does not appear the suspect fired his weapon,” said police.

Barber died at the scene.

Keeler was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Barber had a criminal history that included several assault and battery arrests.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Music and Kuhlman were both placed on paid administrative leave.