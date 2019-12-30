Oklahoma artist brings ‘Baby Yoda’ mural to downtown Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) – Residents in an Oklahoma community are becoming one with the force in the name of art.

While walking along Broadway and 10th St. in downtown Ada, you’ll likely notice a new mural of a popular Star Wars character.

“Yeah, I just had kind of an impulse. I just wanted to paint this little guy because I felt like doing it and thought it would be nice to engage the public with public art,” Brent Greenwood, artist and Chickasaw Fine Arts Director, told KXII.

With the popularity of the new Mandalorian series, Greenwood got out a few cans of spray paint and painted a mural of ‘Baby Yoda.’

Students from the Chickasaw Arts Academy painted a mural next to ‘Baby Yoda,’ and Greenwood says he plans to connect the two pieces of art in the future.