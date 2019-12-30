Oklahoma City Thunder fans to celebrate New Year in style

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder fans will be able to ring in the New Year in style.

The Thunder will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 31 at Chesapeake Energy Arena with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

Fans will be given an LED wristband that is programmed to activate in the arena throughout the game with music and lighting cues.

After the game, there will be a ‘Roaring 20s’ postgame party on the concourse that is open to all fans with tickets to the game. The party, which will be near the southwest entrance by Sections 115/116, will feature entertainers, music, refreshments, and specialty cocktails.

Fans who wear their wristbands at the Opening Night Grand Finale at Bicentennial Park will see them light up during the Finale Countdown, which begins at 11:30 p.m. During that time, the wristbands will activate to live music, lighting and fireworks.