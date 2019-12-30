× Shawnee Police: 2 of 3 alleged armed robbers arrested after targeting nearly 20 homes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police tell KFOR that two of the three people who allegedly committed armed robbery at nearly 20 homes in Shawnee Thursday have been arrested.

Officers tell News 4 that Quaylynn Morrison, 18, and a juvenile were arrested today with the assistance of US Marshals and Oklahoma City Police.

Another suspect is still at large, and authorities believe them to be armed and dangerous.

The terrifying crime spree spanned 12 hours as the trio kept knocking on doors to see if people were at home.

“Here we are in the middle of Oklahoma and this happens,” neighbor Terry Hopkins said.

Word is traveling fast in Shawnee that a trio armed with pistols is hitting house after house.

“It feels unusual that we have to buckle down and worry about our own safety,” Chance Anders said.

“Quit terrorizing people,” Hopkins said. “This is terrible.”

The first call came into Shawnee police at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An elderly couple was on the other end, explaining they were sleeping upstairs when they woke up to find their house ransacked.

“Things were moved around, drawers were opened, and nothing was in the normal place,” Detective Jason Crouch, with the Shawnee Police Department, said.

That’s when they checked their doorbell camera. To their surprise, two strangers were seen scoping out their backyard.

The duo built up enough courage to jiggle the door handle to find it unlocked. They are seen walking inside with their guns loaded, poking and prying.

“They took off with cash, wallet, and credit cards,” Detective Crouch said.

Police say this was only the beginning. Dozens of homeowners fell victim over the next 12 hours.

Only a few miles away, cameras out in Pottawatomie County captured a close call.

The same man wearing the same OU beanie and navy jacket knocked on the homeowner’s door.

This time he brought another friend, a woman. They didn’t get far, scattering before the homeowner barged outside.

Investigators don’t have much to go off of, saying only that their getaway car is a light-colored SUV.

Meanwhile, neighbors are ready in case they return.

“If you are using weapons, we are going to use weapons,” Anders said.

If you know any information, you are asked to call Shawnee Police at (405) 273-2121.