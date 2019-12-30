× Sooners Beat UTRGV in Final Game Before Big 12 Play

Oklahoma forward Brady Manek scored a career high 29 points to lead the Sooners to a 91-72 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

It was OU’s last game before Big 12 play starts, and the Sooners were productive offensively, shooting 51 percent from the field, won the rebounding battle by 20, and attempted 21 more free throws than the Vaqueros.

Manek hit four 3-pointers and was 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

He was one of three Sooners in double figure scoring.

Kur Kuath also had a career high with 17 points, getting the start with senior Kristian Doolittle being benched for what OU coach Lon Kruger called a “conflict of team interest.”

Austin Reaves had 12 points, helping OU to a 50-32 lead at halftime.

The Sooners outrebounded UTRGV 48-28 and were 24-for-29 at the free throw line.

Oklahoma improved to 9-3 on the season.

The Sooners open Big 12 play this Saturday when they host Kansas State at noon at the Lloyd Noble Center.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)