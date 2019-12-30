Texas church gunman has violent Oklahoma criminal record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) - The man accused of opening fire in a Texas church on Sunday had a criminal past that links him back to the Oklahoma town of Tuttle.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen has a long rap sheet in multiple states, Nevada, Arizona, California, and Texas. But he also has a record in Oklahoma specifically Grady County.

"Never ever would have thought something like that people act crazy sometimes but we all act crazy," long-time Tuttle resident and prison pastor, Rodney French remembering Keith Kinnunen.

"I have seen him several times talked to him. He had been pretty polite to me lots of times," said French.

But Kinnunen’s criminal record tells another story.

Tuttle Police arrested Kinnunen in 2011 on assault and battery charges.

According to court records, the then 35-year-old ran over a local businessman’s sign in front of a convenience store.

When the man confronted Kinnunen...

“Keith hit him several times. Keith had spit in his face.”

The victim was left bloody and bruised.

Later that same year, Kinnunen was arrested on felony 3rd-degree arson charges. He and his teenage son were reportedly together playing "Fire Football," a game Kinnunen had come up with that involves “soaking a football in accelerant, lighting it on fire and throwing it back and forth.”

According to police documents, Kinnunen then used some of that lamp oil, to set fire to a cotton field south of Tuttle.

Then in 2012, the mother of Kinnunen's child, living in Tuttle, filed a restraining order again him saying...

“Keith is a violent, paranoid person with a long line of assault and battery with and without firearms.”

“He is a religious fanatic, says he’s battling a demon.”

"Yeah I remember the guy tremendously I had no idea something like that, he was from Tuttle. I just feel for his family, too, especially," said French.