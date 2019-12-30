Traffic stop led to arrest of Oklahoma man on drug charges

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody on drug charges after being pulled over for speeding.

On Dec. 10, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of S.E. 15th and Hwy 16.

Investigators say the driver, Jordan Poulter, was stopped after he was allegedly seen going 85 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

During the stop, deputies say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Authorities say they ultimately found five pounds of marijuana, several prescription pills in unmarked bottles, and a gram of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Poulter was arrested on complaints of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and speeding.

 

