UCO student injured after being hit by car near dumpster

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A student from the University of Central Oklahoma was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday evening.

Police say the victim was taking out the trash at a building near campus when she was hit by a car.

Investigators say they believe the driver was suicidal and intentionally drove into the dumpsters. However, they say the driver did not know the victim was there.

The case is still under investigation.