WAKITA, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in far northern Oklahoma awoke to a bit of shaking late Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just one mile from Wakita around 11:57 p.m. on Sunday.

During the past few weeks, the organization says it has recorded seven earthquakes that were above a 2.5 magnitude in the state.