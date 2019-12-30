× Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting woman in car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City woman has been arrested for murder following the shooting death of another woman.

On Dec. 27, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a local hospital after a victim arrived suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities learned that 20-year-old Montanah Sullivan was riding in a vehicle with 21-year-old Grace Huff near N.W. 150th and Pennsylvania Ave.

At some point, investigators allege that Huff discharged a gun in the car, and the bullet hit Sullivan.

Sullivan was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Huff was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.