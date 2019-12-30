Woman dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.

Now, investigators say they are working to find the driver and the vehicle that hit her.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near S.W. 29th and May Ave.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from severe injuries. However, they say the driver that hit her took off before medical personnel arrived.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. At this point, she has not been identified.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time.

 

