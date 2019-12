DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police department is trying to help people get rid of unwanted medication in the New Year.

The Del City Police Department is taking part in a drug takeback program. Organizers say they have a drop-off container in the department’s main lobby where people can leave unused prescription medication.

Police say the container should not be used for disposing of needles, syringes, liquids, chemicals, or inhalers.