Dog rescued from Oklahoma “house of horrors” seeking new family

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A dog who was rescued from a “house of horrors” is now looking for a new place to call its own this New Year.

On Dec. 10, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office were called by the Muskogee Police Department about a possible kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Deputies learned that the victim had been rushed to the intensive care unit at a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Authorities with the Muskogee Police Department said they were holding 36-year-old Joseph Meyer on reports that he held the victim against her will for three days.

The victim told investigators that Meyer had kidnapped her at gunpoint and took her to his home for three days. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim says she was beaten with a handgun, a metal pipe, and strangled to the point of unconsciousness over the span of three days.

Deputies in Wagoner County obtained a search warrant and went to Meyer’s home, but they weren’t prepared for what they found. When they got inside the home, deputies say they found a “house of horrors.”

Officials say they found a young dog that appeared to be close to death.

“The dog was wrapped in a steel wire with no food, water, or shelter just waiting to die,” an investigator said.

The probable cause affidavit states that Meyer also turned his anger on Bandit, the victim’s defenseless dog. Meyer allegedly beat, strangled, poisoned, and left Bandit for dead during the ordeal.

According to clinic staff, Bandit suffered from severe dehydration, starvation, head trauma, a swollen neck from being strangled and other trauma causing pain throughout Bandit’s body.

Officials say Bandit was severely abused but is now on the road to recovery. Since being rescued, crews say he has already gained 10 pounds, has been neutered, and vaccinated.

Now, officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office say Bandit is looking for a home in the New Year.

They say he has a lot of energy and would be a great dog for a younger owner. He is great around cats and loves to play with other dogs.