Flourish: ‘Wings’ working with special needs community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An organization is helping Oklahomans who are born with developmental disabilities live a more normal life.

As we wind down the year, we want to focus on the good.

Back in March, News 4 was at an awards ceremony where individuals and organizations were honored for their commitment to nurturing a community where everyone can flourish.

We were so moved by the award winners, we're spending the final days of this year sharing some of the short videos that highlight the incredible good that is being done in Oklahoma.

'Wings' is an organization that works closely with the special needs community to give them the skills they need to live a more normal life.

The Flourish Awards for 2020 will be celebrated at the end of March next year.

The focus of that ceremony will be on restorative justice, and those winners will be announced soon.

For more information, you can visit flourishokc.com.