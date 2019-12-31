Gas prices on the rise across Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’ve traveled by car this holiday season, you might have noticed the increase in gas prices across the state.

According to Gasbuddy.com, prices have gone up about six cents in the past week across the Oklahoma City metro.

At this point, a gallon of gasoline will now cost you around $2.20 on average.

Analysts say the prices jumped due to a notable, but anticipated drop in oil inventories.

Despite the recent increase, Oklahoma still has some of the lowest gas prices in the entire country.

