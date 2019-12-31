× Guided photography classes available at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Traveling to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge can be a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of a busy city.

Now, a new class is helping travelers make the most out of their visit.

Steven Enter, the only permitted guide for the Refuge, can now take groups of up to 10 people on educational hikes for a guided photography class.

Visitors will stop by points of interest like the Parallel Forest, Jed Johnson Lake, and Heart Rock.

“The class is meant for novice photographers looking to improve their skills or experienced photographers who need a guide to some of the most picturesque spots in the refuge,” said Enter.

Guests will also learn about basic camera settings, lighting, composition, and subject selection. Periodic stops are made to take advantage of unique photo opportunities like wildlife, rock formations, floral scenes, and lakes.

There are three different class options with paths rated from easy to moderately difficult.

Classes are $25 per participant for a limited time.