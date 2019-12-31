× Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals conduct manhunt for wanted felon

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service are searching for a felon wanted on several warrants.

Roy Palagonia is wanted for Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm during the commission of a felony, Burglary, and Escape out of Lincoln County.

Lincoln County officials say Palagonia also threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

His location is unknown at this time, but he is believed to still be in Lincoln County.

If you have any information on Palagonia’s whereabouts, email okcwanted@usdoj.gov