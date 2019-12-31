× Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies on deck to stop drunken driving this New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans prepare to celebrate the New Year in style, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with nearly 100 law enforcement agencies to make sure that drivers are safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve.

Officials say additional deputies, officers, and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the state.

Last year, there were 374 crashes in Oklahoma during the New Year’s holiday. Five of those crashes were fatal, and two of those were killed in alcohol or drug-related crashes.

In all, officials say 12 percent of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads were alcohol or drug-related.

Authorities say sobriety checkpoints will be in effect in Tulsa and Pottawatomie County from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will then be followed by a large saturation patrol in nearby areas.

If you plan to drink on New Year’s Eve, you should call a sober driver, use a ride-sharing service, or have a designated driver pick you up.