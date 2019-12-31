No deal reached as tribal gaming compacts set to expire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the 15-year deal between the state and the tribes is set to expire in January, Gov. Kevin Stitt recently sent a letter to 35 tribal leaders saying it is time to renegotiate the terms of the agreement

The tribes have contended the compact automatically renews if new agreements aren’t reached, but the governor disagrees.

Stitt said if an agreement wasn't reached, that Class III gaming would be illegal in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2020.

However, tribal leaders content that the compacts will self-renew if no new deal is reached. They say they plan to continue operating their casinos like normal.