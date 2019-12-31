× ODOT: Flooding caused $20 million in damages to highways, county roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are putting a price tag on the historic flooding the state of Oklahoma saw this past spring.

In the spring, the state saw severe weather in the form of flooding and tornadoes.

At the height of the flooding, 150 highways were closed either due to standing water or damage.

Estimates by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation show that flooding caused nearly $20 million in damages to highways and county roads this year.