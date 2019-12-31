OKCPD: Man shot in leg over fanny pack full of marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two suspects are on the run after allegedly shooting a man and robbing him early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday near NW 12th and Penn.

“I just heard sirens,” Larry Singer, who lives across the street, told News 4 “It’s always active over there, like on a regular basis.”

According to police, officers rushed to the area after receiving reports of a robbery that took a violent turn.

“This was somebody who had just come from a dispensary,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the OCPD said.

According to officers on scene, two men in a white Chevy HHR flagged down the victim as he was leaving the dispensary, stole his fanny pack that was full of marijuana, then shot him in the leg.

“Victim was transported to an area hospital. He has a non-life threatening gunshot wound that he was treated for,” Knight said.

Police said the suspects sped away from the scene before the victim could get a good description of them.

Despite what police on scene said, the owners of the dispensary told News 4 the victim was never inside their business.

Unfortunate events like these, according to Singer, are all too familiar to people who live in the area, with several shootings happening this year.

“There’s been at least one deadly shooting but there’s also been other shootings as well,” Singer said.

The most serious one happened back in October when four people were shot at a home in the area. Two of them did not survive.

“It’s frustrating when you got kids and you gotta deal with you know, your kids, you don’t really want them outside by themselves because you gotta worry about what may or may not happen in the area,” Singer said. “Being able to let them play, it’s kind of hard.”

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call crime stoppers at (405)-235-7300.