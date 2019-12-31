× Oklahoma leaders agree to one-year extension with Cherokee Nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders have agreed to a one-year extension with the Cherokee Nation to keep its hunting and fishing compact from expiring on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the Cherokee Nation working in good faith with my office and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on a one-year Hunting and Fishing compact extension,” said Gov. Stitt. “This compact creates a partnership between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation to capture federal funds for conservation efforts across our great state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for members of the Cherokee Nation that are also Oklahoma residents.”

The compact gives hunting and fishing rights to all Cherokee Nation citizens who are Oklahoma residents. Under the terms of the compact, the Cherokee Nation must purchase a minimum of 150,000 licenses.

The compact between the state and the Cherokee Nation first went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016 under the Fallin administration. The original compact included a termination date of Dec. 31, 2018, and was given a one-year extension by the previous administration.