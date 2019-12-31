Police investigating robbery, shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 6:33 am, December 31, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a robbery that ended with a man being shot in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the victim was leaving a dispensary near N.W. 10th and Pennsylvania Ave. when he was approached by two men.

Investigators say the men stole the victim’s marijuana and shot him once in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

